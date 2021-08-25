Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 789.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,943. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.63. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $59.01 and a 52 week high of $63.98.

