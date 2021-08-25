Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,608 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,026,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 233,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $52.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,313. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.30. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $53.11.

