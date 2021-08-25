Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 124,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,242,000. Renaissance IPO ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,659,000. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 1,259.9% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 111,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 102,925 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 921.4% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 94,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 85,115 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,662,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 71.8% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 22,377 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IPO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.63. 98,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,952. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.92. Renaissance IPO ETF has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $77.05.

