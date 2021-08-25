RedHill Biopharma (RDHL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 97.62% and a negative return on equity of 251.48%. The company had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.37 million. On average, analysts expect RedHill Biopharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83. RedHill Biopharma has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RDHL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 31st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, WBB Securities cut shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RedHill Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RedHill Biopharma stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 57,718 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.56% of RedHill Biopharma worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

