Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Price Down 2.3% Following Insider Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) fell 2.3% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $643.23 and last traded at $647.72. 5,231 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 889,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $663.27.

Specifically, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 987,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,154,588.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 363,859 shares of company stock valued at $224,099,042. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REGN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $787.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.81.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $586.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

