Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GXC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 34,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 214,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,141,000 after purchasing an additional 39,056 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GXC opened at $115.34 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a twelve month low of $107.93 and a twelve month high of $156.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.17.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

