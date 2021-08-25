Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reliant Bancorp Inc. is a commercial bank which offers deposit, lending and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. It operates primarily in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, Williamson, Maury and Hickman counties. Reliant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares Inc., is based in TN, United States. “

Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.17. Reliant Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $480.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $36.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

