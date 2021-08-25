Relx (LON:REL) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,190.00

Relx Plc (LON:REL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,190 ($28.61) and last traded at GBX 2,169 ($28.34), with a volume of 89212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,175 ($28.42).

REL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,235 ($29.20) to GBX 2,390 ($31.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Relx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,214.36 ($28.93).

The company has a market capitalization of £42.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,053.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.34, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is 0.68%.

Relx Company Profile (LON:REL)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

