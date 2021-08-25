Renren (NYSE:RENN) vs. AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Financial Survey

Renren (NYSE:RENN) and AutoNation (NYSE:AN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.3% of Renren shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of AutoNation shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.4% of Renren shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of AutoNation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Renren and AutoNation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renren N/A N/A N/A AutoNation 3.98% 33.01% 11.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Renren and AutoNation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renren $18.11 million 14.53 -$19.22 million N/A N/A AutoNation $20.39 billion 0.40 $381.60 million $7.12 16.15

AutoNation has higher revenue and earnings than Renren.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Renren and AutoNation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renren 0 0 0 0 N/A AutoNation 1 4 2 0 2.14

AutoNation has a consensus target price of $107.67, suggesting a potential downside of 6.35%. Given AutoNation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AutoNation is more favorable than Renren.

Risk & Volatility

Renren has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AutoNation has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AutoNation beats Renren on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renren

Renren Inc. engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc. engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler. The Import segment includes retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured primarily by Toyota, Honda, and Nissan. The Premium Luxury segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured primarily by Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, and Lexus. The Corporate & Other segment involves in the collision centres, auction operations and stand-alone used vehicle sales and service centres. The company was founded by Steven Richard Berrard and Harry Wayne Huizenga Sr. in 1991 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

