Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RCII. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $64.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.95. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $66.70.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,477,352.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $1,745,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,708,000 after acquiring an additional 124,129 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 25.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the first quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 108,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

