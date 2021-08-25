Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cree (CREE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cree (NASDAQ: CREE):

8/18/2021 – Cree was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $140.00.

8/18/2021 – Cree had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/18/2021 – Cree had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $80.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/18/2021 – Cree had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/18/2021 – Cree had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $132.00 to $136.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Cree had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $150.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Cree had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $126.00 to $132.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CREE stock opened at $87.57 on Wednesday. Cree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.31.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 83.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cree by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Cree by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,116 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cree by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,025 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cree by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,300 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Cree by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,112 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

