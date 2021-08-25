Return Energy (CVE:RTN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Return Energy Inc (CVE:RTN)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as high as C$0.04. Return Energy shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 13,469,289 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$913,710.00 and a PE ratio of -4.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03.

About Return Energy (CVE:RTN)

Return Energy Inc engages in the exploration for, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in the producing oil and gas assets in the Peace River Arch Area of Northwest Alberta. It primarily owns and operates a 100% interest in the Rycroft gas plant and associated gathering system.

