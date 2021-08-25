Revolution Populi Market Capitalization Tops $56.12 Million (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Revolution Populi has a total market capitalization of $56.12 million and $665,763.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded 22.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Revolution Populi Profile

RVP is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

