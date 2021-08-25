Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $572.58 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) will post sales of $572.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Rexnord’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $569.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $576.00 million. Rexnord reported sales of $493.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

NYSE:RXN traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $60.78. 13,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,104. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.99. Rexnord has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $61.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

In other news, VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $451,725.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George J. Powers sold 15,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $804,706.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,242.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,835 shares of company stock worth $7,598,352. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Rexnord in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,743,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rexnord by 139,256.3% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,114,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,050 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Rexnord by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,209,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,387 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,947,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rexnord by 1,932.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 865,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,747,000 after purchasing an additional 822,736 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

