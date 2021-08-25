RH (NYSE:RH) Receives $680.94 Average Price Target from Brokerages

RH (NYSE:RH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $680.94.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RH. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. boosted their price objective on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in RH by 2.0% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,791,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,746,000 after purchasing an additional 35,519 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the second quarter valued at approximately $693,140,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RH by 13.0% during the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 323,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,224,000 after buying an additional 37,376 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,193,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 82.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 302,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,101,000 after buying an additional 136,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

RH stock opened at $701.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.49. RH has a twelve month low of $292.00 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $684.78.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. RH’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

