Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Rightmove from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rightmove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Rightmove currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of RTMVY opened at $19.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.69. Rightmove has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $20.40.

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

