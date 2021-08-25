Rio DeFi (RFUEL) Hits Market Capitalization of $27.69 Million

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Rio DeFi has a total market capitalization of $27.69 million and $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rio DeFi coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rio DeFi has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00053962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00014665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00053031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.52 or 0.00784006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00101368 BTC.

Rio DeFi Profile

Rio DeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. The official website for Rio DeFi is riochain.io . Rio DeFi’s official message board is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rio DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rio DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

