Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Securities

Equities researchers at Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 28.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RSKD. Barclays began coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Riskified presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Riskified stock opened at $27.26 on Monday. Riskified has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $29.89.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

