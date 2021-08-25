Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 17,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 613,023 shares.The stock last traded at $61.23 and had previously closed at $61.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on RBA shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $456,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $913,591.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,891.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,045 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,116 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,652,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 985.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 508,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,801,000 after buying an additional 462,092 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 89.8% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 10,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 25.4% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

