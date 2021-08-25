Robert A. Eberle Sells 4,000 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $167,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.13. 11,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,742. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.00.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

