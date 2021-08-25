Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Research analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HOOD. Barclays started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Shares of HOOD opened at $49.38 on Monday. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.55 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 131.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $1,200,283.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

