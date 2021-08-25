Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $37,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $316.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.57 and a 12-month high of $320.95. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In related news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total transaction of $26,193.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,069.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,278 shares of company stock worth $7,095,174 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.25.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.