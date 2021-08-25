Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $484.96.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 price target (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,092,000 after buying an additional 1,147,336 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,535,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,109,983,000 after buying an additional 386,659 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 973,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,485,000 after buying an additional 310,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,120,000 after buying an additional 248,542 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP opened at $479.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $479.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $362.90 and a one year high of $499.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

