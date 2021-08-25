Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Insider Ann Christin Gjerdseth Andersen Buys 2,000 Shares

Rotork plc (LON:ROR) insider Ann Christin Gjerdseth Andersen bought 2,000 shares of Rotork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 333 ($4.35) per share, for a total transaction of £6,660 ($8,701.33).

Rotork stock opened at GBX 334.40 ($4.37) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 344.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40. Rotork plc has a 1-year low of GBX 275.20 ($3.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a GBX 2.35 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROR shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.29) price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 393.57 ($5.14).

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

