Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Insider Ann Christin Gjerdseth Andersen Buys 2,000 Shares

Rotork plc (LON:ROR) insider Ann Christin Gjerdseth Andersen bought 2,000 shares of Rotork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 333 ($4.35) per share, for a total transaction of £6,660 ($8,701.33).
Rotork stock opened at GBX 334.40 ($4.37) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 344.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40. Rotork plc has a 1-year low of GBX 275.20 ($3.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98).
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a GBX 2.35 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.
Rotork Company Profile
Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.
