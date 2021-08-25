Royal Bank of Canada Buys 8,514 Shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) by 3,130.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Global X Health & Wellness ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BFIT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Global X Health & Wellness ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF during the first quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 61.2% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 71,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 27,242 shares during the period.

Shares of BFIT opened at $30.42 on Wednesday. Global X Health & Wellness ETF has a 12-month low of $21.35 and a 12-month high of $30.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.08.

