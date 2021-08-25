Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.06% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 1,467 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $40,738.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 2,723 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $75,590.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,222.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,467 shares of company stock valued at $207,200 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

HTBI opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.69. The firm has a market cap of $460.79 million, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.67. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $30.09.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.83). HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

