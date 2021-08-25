Royal Bank of Canada Has $257,000 Stake in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,144 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BATT. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at $167,000.

Shares of BATT stock opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.78. Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $19.61.

