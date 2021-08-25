Royal Bank of Canada Invests $242,000 in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ)

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $194,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

CTAQ stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.