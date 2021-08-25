Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Holdings in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Provident Financial were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Provident Financial by 369.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 140,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 110,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Provident Financial by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 692,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,706,000 after acquiring an additional 55,080 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Provident Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 409,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 16,284 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Provident Financial by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. increased its stake in Provident Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 422,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:PROV opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.14. The company has a market cap of $128.82 million, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.61.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 19.01%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Provident Financial Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PROV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.