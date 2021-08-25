Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 6,401 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.06% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,279,000 after buying an additional 26,080 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HT stock opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $13.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $358.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.96 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.99.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

