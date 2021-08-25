Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY)

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised E.On from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised E.On from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of EONGY stock opened at $13.20 on Monday. E.On has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.43.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 5.03%. Equities research analysts expect that E.On will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

