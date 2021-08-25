Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 109,976 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,268,598 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,976 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $178,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Fire Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Fire Group Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 50,730 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 733,507 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $103,439,000 after acquiring an additional 150,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total value of $86,736,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,512,436 shares of company stock worth $3,408,895,550 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Walmart stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,367,759. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $417.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

