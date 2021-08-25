Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $225.14 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,725,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,763 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $225,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 9,527 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.76.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.09. 88,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960,965. The firm has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $136.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.86.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.47%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

