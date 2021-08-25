Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,630 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of CME Group worth $139,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CME Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 863,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,190,000 after purchasing an additional 38,146 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in CME Group by 23.0% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $234,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CME traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $200.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,642. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82. The company has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $201,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total value of $432,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,092 shares of company stock worth $2,596,719. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CME. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.57.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

