SafeInsure One Day Volume Reaches $225.00 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded up 30.9% against the dollar. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $354,762.92 and approximately $225.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00019776 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001423 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000110 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,328,436 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.