Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Gap Down to $254.14

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $254.14, but opened at $241.60. Saia shares last traded at $241.16, with a volume of 6,854 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have weighed in on SAIA shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $196.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.92.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.66.
In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Saia Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAIA)
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.