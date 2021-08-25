Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Gap Down to $254.14

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $254.14, but opened at $241.60. Saia shares last traded at $241.16, with a volume of 6,854 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAIA shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $196.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.66.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saia Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

