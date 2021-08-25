Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) a €74.00 Price Target

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has been given a €74.00 ($87.06) price target by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ABI. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €66.72 ($78.49).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 1-year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

