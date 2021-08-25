Savant Capital LLC Acquires 52 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,286,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,520,000 after buying an additional 492,486 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,531,000 after buying an additional 57,724 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,838,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,222,000 after purchasing an additional 83,681 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,733,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,311,000 after purchasing an additional 186,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,274 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $411.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $295.04 and a one year high of $412.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.31.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.