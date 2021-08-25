Savant Capital LLC Buys 4,120 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.