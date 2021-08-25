Savant Capital LLC Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,316 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Netflix by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. KGI Securities began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $552.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $524.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $244.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.