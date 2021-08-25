Savant Capital LLC Raises Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 47.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,769,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 44.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,444 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 76,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of MO stock opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.