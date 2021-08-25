Savant Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $154.69 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $155.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.27.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

