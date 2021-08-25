ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $852.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SCSC opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $781.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.57. ScanSource has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $34.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ScanSource stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.19% of ScanSource worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

