ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $852.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.
SCSC opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $781.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.57. ScanSource has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $34.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.54.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.
ScanSource Company Profile
ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.
Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies
Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.