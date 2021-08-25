Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 68.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,913 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $40,748,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,800,000 after purchasing an additional 294,381 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,311,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,228,000 after purchasing an additional 253,118 shares during the period. Invst LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,663,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $23,657,000.

SCHG stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.61. The company had a trading volume of 933 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,664. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $155.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.27.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

