Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,439,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 122,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $70.44 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $50.21 and a 52-week high of $70.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.