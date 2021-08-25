Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by BFT Financial Group LLC

BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 2.5% of BFT Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $12,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $77.69. The stock had a trading volume of 88,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,885. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.94 and a twelve month high of $78.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.04.

