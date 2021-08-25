Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

Analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SEE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.08.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $60.04 on Monday. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.99.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 8,945.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 740.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

