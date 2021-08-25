SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other SeaSpine news, insider Beau Standish sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $194,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 120,357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

SPNE opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.52. SeaSpine has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $569.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.21.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. SeaSpine’s revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

