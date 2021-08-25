Sector Gamma AS Purchases Shares of 234,916 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Sector Gamma AS purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 234,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AUPH. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

AUPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bloom Burton upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

In other news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $68,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,007.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $218,150 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AUPH traded up $1.41 on Wednesday, reaching $16.71. The stock had a trading volume of 263,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,800,772. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.08. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 0.52. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%. The company had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. Analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

