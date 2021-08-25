Sector Gamma AS Reduces Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Sector Gamma AS decreased its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,147 shares during the period. Anthem accounts for 3.0% of Sector Gamma AS’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Anthem were worth $17,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Anthem by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,037,000 after buying an additional 956,173 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,842,000 after acquiring an additional 715,968 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth about $187,713,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,720,000 after acquiring an additional 392,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,883,000 after acquiring an additional 335,963 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM stock traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $373.79. The company had a trading volume of 20,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,175. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $382.17.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

